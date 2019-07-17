Home Cities Delhi

90 Amarnath yatris dead in three years

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy revealed this in the Lok Sabha while responding to a question about the government's awareness of the difficult and inhospitable terrain. 

Pilgrims en route the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in J&K| pti

NEW DELHI:  The difficult terrain and tough climatic conditions have claimed the lives of 90 Amarnath pilgrims in the last few years, the Union Home ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the toll includes five deaths during this year’s Amarnath Yatra.At least 197 pilgrims suffered serious injuries between 2016 and July 10, this year.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy revealed this in the Lok Sabha while responding to a question about the government’s awareness of the difficult and inhospitable terrain.  In response, Reddy said that the government knows the terrain during the Amarnath Yatra adding that it provides all necessary support to the state government to ensure the safety of pilgrims. 

This includes deployment of mountain rescue teams, NDRF teams on strategic locations with all rescue equipment, upgradation of tracks and fixing railings along the critical stretches of the tracks, installation of Automatic Weather Stations, deployment of sufficient number of CAPF personnel, the minister said. 

The minister also shared details of insurance given to Amarnath pilgrims. “Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board provides a group accidental insurance cover for `3 lakh yatris and 33,000 service providers against any accidental death, from the date of entry in Jammu and Kashmir  up to exit in case of the yatris and one month before commencement of the yatra and one week after conclusion of the yatra in case of service provider,”said Reddy.He further said Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has already enhanced the sum assured of group insurance cover from `1 lakh to `3 lakh since the yatra of 2017.

