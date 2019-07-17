Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist who, they said, had been absconding for five years. Bashir Ahmad Ponu, who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his arrest, was held at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, said that Ponu, 50, from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, was convicted by Delhi High Court in 2014 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, the Foreigners Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Since his conviction orders, he was evading arrest despite issuance of non-bailable warrants against him,” the DCP said. In 2007, Ponu and three others, including a Pakistani, were apprehended under the Explosive Substances Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They had told police that they were active members of JeM.

They also said that along with Haider, District Commander, Sopore, of Jaish-e-Mohammad, who hails from Pakistan, they “hatched a conspiracy of a big terrorist attack in Delhi on the directions of their mentors based in Pakistan”.

“In 2013, they all were acquitted. However, on appeal against their acquittal, the High Court convicted them and sentenced them to life imprisonment. All the absconding accused persons are hardcore terrorists and the possibility of their continued involvement in anti-national and terrorist activities cannot be ruled out,” the officer said.

Two of the four accused—Fayaz Ahmad Lone and Abdul Majeed Baba—were arrested in March and May this year, respectively, in Srinagar. Ponu was born in Maharajpora, Sopore. His father used to work as a fisherman. He is a school dropout. Before his arrest in 2007, he used to sell fruits.

Convicted by Delhi HC

Bashir Ahmad Ponu, 50, was convicted by Delhi High Court in 2014 under sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

No fear of police

In a letter to Amit Shah, the AAP MPs said crime in Delhi was increasing by the day and there was no fear of the police among criminals.