Apex court set to draw curtains on Karnataka drama today

 The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict on the pleas by 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs seeking direction to the Karnataka Speaker to accept their resignations.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict on the pleas by 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs seeking direction to the Karnataka Speaker to accept their resignations. Rebel MLAs’ counsel senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi asked the bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi to continue with its interim order directing the Speaker to maintain status quo on the issue of resignations and disqualification of the MLAs. 

Citing the case of Umesh Jadhav, he said, “He resigned as MLA on March 20 and although his disqualification was pending, the Speaker accepted his resignation on April 1. So, it isn’t as if Speaker has always considered disqualification needs to be decided first.” Rohatgi argued the Speaker acted in a partisan manner by not accepting the resignations and stifling the fundamental rights of the lawmakers to resign. 

“If I don’t want to be a MLA, you cannot force me to be one. Moreover, acceptance of resignation is based on the criterion alone — whether it’s voluntary or genuine,” Rohtagi said, adding, “This government has lost majority and the Speaker wants to prop up a government which is in minority.” Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, told the court it had no jurisdiction to pass the two interim orders asking the Speaker to decide and, later, to maintain the status quo on the resignations and disqualification of the rebel MLAs. 

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, said, “Speaker can’t be asked to decide on resignations in a time-bound manner.” On this, the CJI said, “Where were the questions of jurisdiction of this court when it appointed even a protem Speaker? You didn’t say anything then because it suited you?”

Demand for HDK resignation
The BJP reiterated its demand that CM HD Kumaraswamy must resign stating that the coalition government has been reduced to a minority after resignations by rebel MLAs

