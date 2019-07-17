Home Cities Delhi

Centre to hire single agency for maintenance of Union ministers' bungalows in Delhi

Until now, several private contractors were hired by the CPWD for undertaking repair works at the bungalows occupied by central government ministers.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image of government bungalow for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPWD, the prime construction agency of the central government, will hire a single private firm for three years to carry out "comprehensive maintenance" of bungalows of Union ministers in Lutyens' Delhi.

Until now, several private contractors were hired by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for undertaking repair works at the bungalows occupied by central government ministers.

According to an official, "the comprehensive maintenance" will be carried out at a cost of Rs 72.36 crore at these bungalows till August 2022.

"We have selected a private agency to carry out comprehensive maintenance, which includes day-to-day maintenance, special repairs and security-related works.

"The agency will do these works at a cost of around 72. 36 crore against the estimated cost of Rs 94. 68 crore," the official said.

The department is responsible for the maintenance works of Union ministers bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi.

It has recently constructed 36 new duplex flats which have four bedrooms each, a lift, modular kitchens and an office area. These flats have a view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

These low-rise building flats are equipped with solar panels, LED lights, a dedicated basement parking for two cars each and all modern amenities to cater to the parliamentarians.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lutyens' Delhi bungalow
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp