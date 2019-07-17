Centre to hire single agency for maintenance of Union ministers' bungalows in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPWD, the prime construction agency of the central government, will hire a single private firm for three years to carry out "comprehensive maintenance" of bungalows of Union ministers in Lutyens' Delhi.

Until now, several private contractors were hired by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for undertaking repair works at the bungalows occupied by central government ministers.

According to an official, "the comprehensive maintenance" will be carried out at a cost of Rs 72.36 crore at these bungalows till August 2022.

"We have selected a private agency to carry out comprehensive maintenance, which includes day-to-day maintenance, special repairs and security-related works.

"The agency will do these works at a cost of around 72. 36 crore against the estimated cost of Rs 94. 68 crore," the official said.

The department is responsible for the maintenance works of Union ministers bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi.

It has recently constructed 36 new duplex flats which have four bedrooms each, a lift, modular kitchens and an office area. These flats have a view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

These low-rise building flats are equipped with solar panels, LED lights, a dedicated basement parking for two cars each and all modern amenities to cater to the parliamentarians.