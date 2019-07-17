Home Cities Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party urges Centre to look into law and order in Delhi

The three Rajya Sabha MPs of Aam Aadmi Party have written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to look into the law and order situation in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The three Rajya Sabha MPs of Aam Aadmi Party have written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to look into the law and order situation in the national capital. AAP leaders have been constantly raising this issue in Parliament. On Tuesday, Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta submitted a memorandum stating that “Crime in Delhi is increasing by the day.

Loot and murder on the streets of Delhi are being reported. There is no fear of the police among criminals. People do not feel safe even on public streets.”Referring to the shooting in Dwarka Mod last month, Singh said, “The video of the incident that has gone viral shows that criminals have no fear of police or the law.

Through the memorandum, the three MPs urged the home minister to convene a meeting with the Delhi Police commissioner at the earliest and to take urgent steps with immediate effect on improving Delhi’s law and order.

