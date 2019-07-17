Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government releases Rs 109 crore to MCDs to fight mosquito-borne diseases

According to the government, the funds have been released following the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the urban development department.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Dengue (AP file Image for representation)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has released Rs 109 crore to all three municipal corporations here for dealing with vector-borne diseases, such as dengue and chikungunya, in the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the government, the funds have been released following the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the urban development department.

Kejriwal directed the department to tell the BJP-led three municipal corporations -- south, north and east -- that there should be no excuse in dealing with dengue and chikungunya.

In a statement, the government said Kejriwal directed the department to take all necessary steps to ensure proper utilisation of funds so that preventive steps, like house-to-house visits of MCDs staff to check spread of mosquitoes, are carried out.

North and East MCDs have been given Rs 57.15 crore and Rs 28.4 crore respectively while South Delhi Municipal Corporation got 23.57 crore under the health head.

In the past, the AAP government and the BJP-led municipal corporations have been at loggerheads on a range of issues, including strike of sanitation workers due to lack of funds.

Apart from this, under the education head, the government has released around Rs 46.75 crore to East, North and South MCDs.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have got Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 22.5 crore respectively while the SDMC has been given Rs 11.75 crore under same head.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government Arvind Kejriwal Dengue
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp