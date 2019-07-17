Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC dismisses plea against cut-offs by St Stephen's for Christian students in reserved category

The petition by professor Nandita Narain has alleged discrepancies in the cut-offs for non-Christian SC/ST and PH applicants.

Published: 17th July 2019 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed a plea alleging large scale discrepancies in the cut-off marks notified by St-Stephen's College for Christian students of reserved categories who applied for various undergraduate courses.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the petition filed by one of the professors of the college was "devoid of merit".

"No case, therefore, exists, in our view, for issuance of any writ, quashing the notification/circulars dated June 26, 2019 read with the corrigendum dated July 2, 2019.

Neither is any case made out for issuance of a mandamus, to the College, to call candidates, against any quota or course, for participation in the written test and interview, in excess of the number of candidates already called by it," the bench said in its 21-page order.

It said the college has kept in mind various considerations while deciding on the number of candidates to be called for written test and interview, against the various courses and the various 'reserved quotas' provided therein.

"We are not satisfied that any case, warranting interference by us, can be said to have been made out," the court said.

The petition by professor Nandita Narain has alleged discrepancies in the cut-offs for non-Christian SC/ST and physically handicapped (PH) applicants.

The plea has contended that the college on June 26 notified "artificially high and illegal cut off marks for various courses" for Christian students belonging to ST, others and PH categories.

The college issued a corrigendum on July 2 reducing the cut-offs in some courses but it was not announced publicly, she has contended.

The petition had sought directions to the college to ensure that the discrepancies are rectified and correct number of Christian and non-christian students, belonging to the various reserved categories, are called for the interviews and written exams relating to admission to the undergraduate courses.

It has also urged the court to quash the June 26 notification and issue directions to the college to "rework and renotify" the cut-offs.

The college had earlier told the court that this petition was similar to the one filed by the petitioner and two other professors of the college before a single judge during the vacations.

The court has recently dismissed that petition.

An objection was raised by the college's counsel regarding the locus of Narain to file this petition as a public interest litigation.

The counsel had alleged that the petitioner, as a faculty member of the college, could conceivably have had some hidden agenda in moving this petition.

To this, the bench said, "We are hesitant to attribute any such motives to the petitioner, as she is a senior faculty member of the College. Perhaps, she has the best interests of the institution in mind."

In the petition before the single judge, the three professors had challenged the inclusion of a member of the institution's Supreme Council in the interview panel for the selection of Christian students for admission to the college.

They had challenged a decision taken by the Supreme Council at its meeting on March 12.

The Supreme Council is higher in authority than the Governing Body of the college, comprising members from the Church of North India and also those nominated by it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC St Stephens College St Stephens College cut off Delhi St Stephens College cut off Delhi St Stephens College
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp