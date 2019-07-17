Identify beneficiaries of PMAY, urban body told 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The urban development ministry has asked the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to complete its survey for identifying eligible beneficiaries (slum dwellers) residing in jhuggi clusters. Following a meeting with officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, asked the government to submit a status report on the 17,660 houses that have been built and around 16,000 houses that are under construction.

Officials of DUSIB also attended the meeting, which was held after people in large numbers approached the ministry and other offices for allotment of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U). In the meeting, it was decided that DUSIB and DDA will invite applications online through their websites under PMAY-U.

“The forms under the scheme will be submitted through the Common Service Centre too. The DUSIB will undertake rehabilitation of slum dwellers, whereas DDA shall undertake housing demand for other urban poor,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

Mishra asked DDA to hold camps for selling around 40,000 houses built by the authority, for which it will tie up with financial institutes, nationalised banks and National Housing Bank (NHB) so that people can benefit from up to `2.67 lakh of Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme under PMAY (U). It was further informed that an FIR had been lodged on July 11 against unknown persons who circulated ‘fake application forms’ for the housing scheme under PMA.

“Some group of unknown persons have circulated ‘fake application form’ among the public that people can submit applications in the offices of the ministry of housing and urban affairs and other offices for allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban Mission,” said an official of the ministry.