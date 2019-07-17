Home Cities Delhi

Identify beneficiaries of PMAY, urban body told 

In the meeting, it was decided that DUSIB and DDA will invite applications online through their websites under PMAY-U. 

Published: 17th July 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The urban development ministry has asked the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to complete its survey for identifying eligible beneficiaries (slum dwellers) residing in jhuggi clusters. Following a meeting with officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, asked the government to submit a status report on the 17,660 houses that have been built and around 16,000 houses that are under construction. 

Officials of DUSIB also attended the meeting, which was held after people in large numbers approached the ministry and other offices for allotment of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U). In the meeting, it was decided that DUSIB and DDA will invite applications online through their websites under PMAY-U. 

“The forms under the scheme will be submitted through the Common Service Centre too. The DUSIB will undertake rehabilitation of slum dwellers, whereas DDA shall undertake housing demand for other urban poor,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

Mishra asked DDA to hold camps for selling around 40,000 houses built by the authority, for which it will tie up with financial institutes, nationalised banks and National Housing Bank (NHB) so that people can benefit from up to `2.67 lakh of Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme under PMAY (U). It was further informed that an FIR had been lodged on July 11 against unknown persons who circulated ‘fake application forms’ for the housing scheme under PMA.

“Some group of unknown persons have circulated ‘fake application form’ among the public that people can submit applications in the offices of the ministry of housing and urban affairs and other offices for allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban Mission,” said an official of the ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMAY NHB DSIIDC Urban Development Ministry
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp