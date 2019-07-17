Home Cities Delhi

Man assaulted for speaking against friend’s harassment

The victim has been identified as Pranay Pardhan, while the two accused, who have been arrested, are Yogesh, 19 and Saurav, 23.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A man from Darjeeling running an eatery at Khan Market was critically injured after three men allegedly beat him up with a wooden plank in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. According to police, the accused first harassed the victim’s female friend, leading to an altercation that turned violent. 

The victim has been identified as Pranay Pardhan, while the two accused, who have been arrested, are Yogesh, 19 and Saurav, 23. The police are searching for the third accused, named Vishal. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar, said a call reporting a quarrel was received at 2.32 am. “A team reached the spot and found that the victim had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital by his friends,” he said. “Pranay was unconscious and unfit for a statement.” 

Nitish, a friend of the victim, told police that around 2.15 am, they were going to their houses after attending a birthday party. “When they reached the crossing in the street, three men were sitting there,” the DCP said.“While they were passing through the street, an altercation occurred between them. The altercation turned violent and two of the accused caught hold of Pradhan and the third hit him on his head with a wooden plank,” he added.A case has been filed under Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

TAGS
Khan Market Man assaulted Harassment
