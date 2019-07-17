Home Cities Delhi

Queues outside monuments to become passe?

E-booking for 116 historical monuments under ASI’s purview is now possible via MakeMyTrip

Published: 17th July 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sun set at Red Fort, Delhi | Praveen Negi

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Asight that welcomes zealous explorers and local visitors eager to learn about the city’s heritage are the long queues for tickets. To eliminate this hassle and to save visitors’ time, MakeMyTrip, an online travel agency, based out of Gurugram, has signed an MoA (Memorandum of Agreement) with ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) for online bookings for 116 historical monuments and sites pan India.

Commenting on the new partnership, Deep Kalra, Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “India has so much to offer in terms of its rich cultural heritage, and there is a long distance that we have to cover to showcase the best that India has to offer to the world. We are thrilled to partner with ASI to make it convenient for travellers with the ease of planning and booking their visit online to these heritage monuments. This partnership will provide a world-class e-ticket booking service to help travellers plan in advance and eliminate the hassle of standing in long queues, saving time and effort by booking online through our platform.”

Many youngsters are excited about the initiative. Like Yash Raj, a third-year student of Chinese language from JNU, who feels this will make it easier to plan his trips in and outside the city. “I came to Delhi two years ago, and I still haven’t visited Red Fort. But now, I’m going to plan a trip with my friends and 
explore the city.”

Joining in the same chorus is Sharda D, 35, from Vijay Nagar, mother of two school-going children. “I want my children to learn more about our history, which will require them to visit all these places. Waiting in the queue with my children is hard, but if online booking works out well, I’ll be able to plan trips in advance and my kids will get more time to explore monuments.”

But a passerby who joins the conversation, wonders, “These places are always overcrowded and rampant with pickpockets, this initiative will make it possible to go cashless. Though how many people know how to use these pps or have the luxury to buy cell phones that support these apps?”

Not everyone is happy with this initiative as they feel the present government is consistently moving towards privatisation. *Amit (name changed on request) says, “The government has been trying to bring more and more private players into the government-run affairs.

In 2018, it gave the iconic Red Fort to Dalmia group for a period of five years in exchange of `25 crore, for which it was criticised. To involve MakeMyTrip in selling the tickets for ASI monuments is yet another move in the same direction, where the government is helping private entities make more money. A classic case of crony capitalism. Instead, it should focus on the strengthening the much beleaguered ASI.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp