RTR flyover finally open to  traffic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the Rao Tula Ram flyover on the Outer Ring Road, which will allow faster traffic movement towards the Indira Gandhi International airport from south Delhi and Noida.The 2.85 km signal-free new RTR Flyover, built at a cost of `205 crore, branches out of Munirka Flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park, close to National Highway 8.

Congratulating the people of Delhi, Kejriwal said the AAP government had built 23 flyovers and revamped at least 10,000 roads in the past four years. The flyover, he said, “will ease connectivity for people who travel to IGI Airport or Gurugram from South Delhi. Not only will people save time and effort, but there will also be a decrease in air pollution caused due to congestion. I want to congratulate the PWD and the people of Delhi.”

CM Arvind Kejriwal with Cabinet colleagues and officials

at the inauguration of the newly-constructed Rao

Tula Ram Flyover on Tuesday | ARUN KUMAR

The three-lane elevated corridor is the first-of-its-kind in Delhi, built on portals to allow traffic movement below the corridor. The old RTR flyover will now be used for traffic coming from the airport and going towards IIT-Delhi.The construction of the elevated corridor started in November 2014. It was to be completed by November 2016, but missed several deadlines.

The CM spoke of the work his government had done for the people. “We have improved services in hospitals, constructed mohalla clinics, extending medical facilities to the common man. We have ensured laying of water supply and sewage lines in unauthorised colonies, constructed roads and streets in the colonies, provided uninterrupted electricity supply. We have made available electricity at cheaper rates and water supply free up to consumption of 20,000 litres per household,” he said.

“No government has done so much developmental work in the last 70 years,” he claimed.

He took a dig at the opposition parties, saying that they were busy politicking while his government was busy working for the people. “They were involved only in politics and never worked for the people...”