Home Cities Delhi

RTR flyover finally open to  traffic

CM Arvind Kejriwal boasts of constructing 23 flyovers and revamping at least 10,000 roadsCM Arvind Kejriwal boasts of constructing 23 flyovers and revamping at least 10,000 roads

Published: 17th July 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the Rao Tula Ram flyover on the Outer Ring Road, which will allow faster traffic movement towards the Indira Gandhi International airport from south Delhi and Noida.The 2.85 km signal-free new RTR Flyover, built at a cost of `205 crore, branches out of Munirka Flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park, close to National Highway 8.

Congratulating the people of Delhi, Kejriwal said the AAP government had built 23 flyovers and revamped at least 10,000 roads in the past four years. The flyover, he said, “will ease connectivity for people who travel to IGI Airport or Gurugram from South Delhi. Not only will people save time and effort, but there will also be a decrease in air pollution caused due to congestion. I want to congratulate the PWD and the people of Delhi.”

CM Arvind Kejriwal with Cabinet colleagues and officials
at the inauguration of the newly-constructed Rao
Tula Ram Flyover on Tuesday | ARUN KUMAR

The three-lane elevated corridor is the first-of-its-kind in Delhi, built on portals to allow traffic movement below the corridor. The old RTR flyover will now be used for traffic coming from the airport and going towards IIT-Delhi.The construction of the elevated corridor started in November 2014. It was to be completed by November 2016, but missed several deadlines.

The CM spoke of the work his government had done for the people. “We have improved services in hospitals, constructed mohalla clinics, extending medical facilities to the common man. We have ensured laying of water supply and sewage lines in unauthorised colonies, constructed roads and streets in the colonies, provided uninterrupted electricity supply. We have made available electricity at cheaper rates and water supply free up to consumption of 20,000 litres per household,” he said.

“No government has done so much developmental work in the last 70 years,” he claimed.
He took a dig at the opposition parties, saying that they were busy politicking while his government was busy working for the people. “They were involved only in politics and never worked for the people...”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp