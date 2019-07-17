Home Cities Delhi

WATCH | Delhi woman attacks traffic cop after he stops her for riding without helmet

In the video of the incident, which has since gone viral, the man and the woman can be seen riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet.

Published: 17th July 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 03:17 PM

delhi traffic brawl

The duo in an argument with the traffic police in Delhi's Mayapuri area. (Screengrab | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A woman and a man misbehaved and manhandled a traffic police cop after being stopped for not wearing a helmet in Delhi's Mayapuri, on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the two were heavily drunk during the incident.

A case has been registered against them on the complaint of the traffic police personnel.

As soon as a traffic constable stops them the lady jumps from the pillion and starts arguing with the police constable, constantly pushing the cop backwards to get him out of way of the vehicle. When the constable takes out the key of the two-wheeler to stop them from running, the lady hits the cop with her mobile and snatches back the key, hitting his hand with her mobile.

The woman then gets back to her scooty and starts shouting that her brother has died and she has to rush somewhere. "Please let us go. There has been a death", she can be heard shouting in the video.

All this while, her male companion keeps on sitting over the vehicle, asking the cops to let them go. He also attempts to move forward the vehicle but is stopped by another bike that blocks their path.

All through the commotion the police maintain their composure and can be heard asking the two to park their vehicle aside and let the law take its course.

The drama which unfolded in the middle of a road also led to a jam as a large number of onlookers gathered around to watch the argument.

Later, in the evening, the two riders identified as Anil Pandey and pillion rider Madhuri were arrested. 

TAGS
Delhi traffic brawl helmet-less driving Delhi Mayapuri traffic violation
