Home Cities Delhi

YEIDA gets tough with drivers

Authority cracks whip after Yamuna Expressway mishap claims 29 lives

Published: 17th July 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

According to the officials, YEIDA’s schemes will be across industrial, institutional and mixed land use categories.

According to the officials, YEIDA’s schemes will be across industrial, institutional and mixed land use categories.

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday ordered mandatory wearing of seat belts for passengers of all cars plying on the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida with Agra. “Two-wheeler riders will also not be allowed on the e-away without a helmet,” said Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA. The order comes in the wake of an accident on the expressway on July 7, in which a speeding bus fell off the high-speed stretch into a drain, killing 29 people and leaving many others injured. 

Nearly 22,000 vehicles use the stretch daily. Drivers not only violate the speed limit but also drive without wearing a helmet or the seat belt. According to data compiled by the concessionaire, 50 per cent of the accidents on the expressway involve cars, while 20 per cent involve two-wheelers. A total of 4,956 accidents, 718 deaths and 7,671 serious injuries were recorded on the expressway between August 2012 and March 31, 2018.

Since January this year, more than 130 accidents have taken place, claiming more than 50 lives. More than 50 per cent of these accidents occurred due to driver fatigue, while 8.3 per cent accidents were caused by speeding, and another 8.3 per cent by tyre bursts. Speaking to The Morning Standard, Singh said that though it was mandatory as per an apex court ruling of 2001 for occupants of a car to wear seat belts and for two-wheeler riders to wear a helmet, the rule was often flouted by commuters. 

“It is time to tighten the noose around passengers who don’t wear a seat belt while travelling in a four-wheeler, and two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets,” he said. “We have written to the transport and police officials of Hathras, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra districts to ensure compliance.

They have also been asked to position mobile vans at entry/exit points with authorised personnel to implement the rule. Violators will be stopped from driving along the e-way, and if they manage to escape the attention of law enforcers, they will be stopped at the toll plaza and penalised,” he said.Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on July 7 following the bus accident had ordered a probe and instructed senior officials to give long term recommendations to avoid such accidents in future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yamuna Expressway YEIDA
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp