Home Cities Delhi

Zip to the airport, zapped on way back

The 2.85 km corridor was crossed within six minutes from its starting point near Nelson Mandela Road till its endpoint at Arjun Path near the 1 Army HQ Signal Regiment. 

Published: 17th July 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jam at the newly-constructed Rao Tula Ram Flyover after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Tuesday | Arun Kumar

By Rahiba R. Parveen  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As soon as the much-awaited Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover —connecting south Delhi to the Indira Gandhi International Airport — was opened on Tuesday, vehicles were lining up the ramp within seconds. The Morning Standard decided to put the new flyover to the test and found it a mixed bag. While traffic moved smoothly towards the airport, the arm returning from the airport witnessed heavier traffic pulls. The 2.85 km corridor was crossed within six minutes from its starting point near Nelson Mandela Road till its endpoint at Arjun Path near the 1 Army HQ Signal Regiment. 

However, the movement was not two-sided, and traffic remained heavier on one side of the old flyover. “The traffic which congested the road below the newly built flyover has come on it. Vehicles took 45 minutes to cross this stretch earlier and now it is going to be a 10-minute ride,” an official of the Public Works Department (PWD) requesting anonymity told this newspaper.  Santosh Singh, an auto driver, shared, “For the first time, I feel traffic is moving smoothly without any jam at this point. But it’s not the same on the way back from the airport.” 

Easing the way
The elevated corridor is 9 m wide, which includes the ramp of around 340 m. After the ramp of the elevated corridor, a U-turn is provided to facilitate the traffic of Vasant Enclave, Vasant Gaon, Vasant Apartment and area of Delhi Cantt. This 3-lane elevated corridor is the first-of-its-kind in Delhi, constructed to allow traffic movement below it 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTR Flyover
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp