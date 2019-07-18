Anushka and Sohum Shah paired in Gulabi Lens

By Express News Service

Actor Sohum Shah will be seen in an upcoming short film Gulabi Lens wherein he is paired opposite Anushka Ranjan. The film is directed by Saurabh Gupta, an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India.

Additionally, Sohum has also finished shooting for Pawan Kriplani and Abhishek Chaubey’s untitled short film alongside Kriti Kulhari. Sohum Shah made his acting debut with Baabarr (2010) and later appeared in Ship of Theseaus (2012). He played the role of a cop in Talvar (2015) and was paired opposite Kangana Ranaut in Simran (2017).