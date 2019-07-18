Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal promises ‘best  legal help’ to family  of minor rape victim

During the visit, the chief minister was accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal and other members.

Published: 18th July 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family of a six-year-old rape survivor on Wednesday and announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to the girl and “best legal help” to ensure that the guilty is punished. The girl was allegedly raped by a rickshaw-puller in west Delhi’s Janakpuri in the early hours of Monday, and the accused has been arrested.

“I am horrified after seeing the condition of a six-year-old girl child in Safdarjung Hospital. Met her father. What society do we live in? Del government will provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance & best legal help. We will make best efforts so that accused gets exemplary punishment (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.“I feel horrible whenever I hear of any such incident. Each child is our own child. Whenever she is violated, it is a slap on the whole society. I wish we are able to put a stop to it soon. We all will work hard towards it (sic),” he said in another tweet.

During the visit, the chief minister was accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal and other members. Kejriwal also met the father of the minor survivor and enquired about her health from senior doctors. Doctors told Kejriwal that the girl’s condition is stable, though complete recovery will take a long time and more surgeries will be required.

“Really grateful that Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal ji immediately after hearing about the girl went and met her. He has announced 10 Lac compensation for the girl and has assured best lawyer to ensure death penalty for the rapist,” Maliwal tweeted. Voicing concern, the women’s panel on Tuesday had sent a notice to the police seeking details of the investigation in the case. They also sent a notice to the Department of Women and Child Development, under the Delhi government, seeking information on steps taken for the care and rehabilitation of the victim.   With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Rape Minor Rape
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp