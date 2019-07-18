Conflict in Delhi Congress: Sheila Dikshit-PC Chacko rift widening

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few months before Assembly elections in the national capital, the Congress in Delhi seems to be in disarray, with the rumoured “rift” between its chief Sheila Dikshit and AICC incharge PC Chacko widening. Chacko on Wednesday authorised the three working presidents to hold meetings of district and block committee heads and take decisions.

Citing Dikshit’s health condition, Chacko wrote, “As you are not keeping well and hospitalised and I did not receive any reply to my letters, in the interest of the party, I am authorising the working presidents to hold meetings of district and block presidents in their respective areas and take appropriate decisions to activate the party and report to you the decisions taken.”

However, Dikshit said that she had been hospitalised three days ago but was fine now.“I have not received the letter yet,” Diskhit added. In his letter, Chacko expressed displeasure over the fact that his earlier directions had not been implemented and some “so-called spokespersons” of the party were issuing “irresponsible” statements and questioning the decisions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge.

Following Chacko’s letter, Dikshit issued an “action note” of her own, assigning a different set of responsibilities to the working presidents later in the day. According to the note, working president Haroon Yusuf will supervise the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, four Assembly segments (Timarpur, Burari, Okhla and Jungpura), Mahila Congress, Sewa Dal and NSUI.

Devender Yadav was assigned South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Youth Congress, while Rajesh Lilothia was allocated North Delhi Municipal Corporation and cells of the party’s Delhi unit. A party leader aware of the development said that Chacko had written to the three working presidents separately, asking them to monitor the party’s affairs in their respective areas and hold meetings and plan organisational programmes.