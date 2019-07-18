Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man involved in multiple case of murder, attempt to murder arrested

The accused, Parvinder Singh, was apprehended on Tuesday when he arrived in the area on a stolen bike to meet his associate.

Published: 18th July 2019

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man has been arrested from north Delhi's Maurice Nagar area for his alleged involvement in a number of murder and attempt to murder cases, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Parvinder Singh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on him, was apprehended on Tuesday when he arrived in the area on a stolen bike to meet his associate, they said.

During interrogation, Parvinder Singh disclosed that in November 2018, he along with his associate had attacked one Chanpreet, a resident of Harinagar, with a knife over personal enmity, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Manishi Chandra said.

Later, he came in contact with one Mani, also a resident of Harinagar, who used to supply firearms to criminals in the city.

Gradually, Parvinder Singh began to suspect Mani of working as a police informer, the police officer said.

Fearing his own arrest, Singh and his associate Kimat Singh shot Mani dead on June 10.

Kimat Singh was arrested in this case, the DCP said, adding Parvinder Singh also stole a motorcycle from Raguvir Nagar on June 11.

A pistol and cartridges were seized from Parvinder Singh following his arrest, police said.

TAGS
Delhi  Delhi crime
