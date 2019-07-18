Home Cities Delhi

DTC bus staffers punished after video showed them dancing with girl

The staff of Hari Nagar Depot bus, including it's driver, conductor and marshal on July 12 stopped the bus near Janakpuri, where a girl suspected to be friends with them performed her dance.

A DTC bus

A DTC bus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three staff of a DTC bus faced the music after a video, which had gone viral on social media, showed them in company of a girl dancing to a popular Haryanavi folk song.

"Driver of the bus has been placed under suspension and it's conductor, who is a contractual employee, has been served show-cause notice for termination.

The bus marshal from Civil Defence has been repatriated to his parent department," said the officer.

The accused allegedly "misused" the DTC bus in using it unauthorisedly for shooting video, negligence of duty, misuse of government property as also "maligning" image of the public transporter, he added.

