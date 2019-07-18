Home Cities Delhi

Go for green therapy at home

These days, more people are discovering the joys of playing in dirt, grown-ups call it ‘gardening’. It has significant health benefits.

Published: 18th July 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Veena Nanda
Express News Service

These days, more people are discovering the joys of playing in the dirt, grown-ups call it ‘gardening’. It has significant health benefits. For starters, gardening encourages people to engage in activities that promote wellness. When gardeners choose to grow food organically, they are reducing their exposure to pesticides and preservatives, thereby potentially eating produce with higher nutrient content.

Spending quality time in the garden, watching the plants grow, also reduces stress and improves mental health. Gardening is often a process of trial and error, so remember to relax and have fun. Whether you have a huge garden, a terrace or just a balcony, get started with this wellness hobby at the earliest as it has ample benefits in everyday life.

Plants are like people 
Each type has a unique personality and likes different elements. Some plants like it hot and sunny, while others like it cooler or moist (or both). It’s fun but can take some experimentation to learn what works best for a particular plant. 

Sun
Plants are pretty magical, as they harness energy from the sun and convert it into their tissues. Many plants need a good amount of direct sunlight during the day.

Water
Plants also need water, and it’s often the amount of water that’s available that will keep plants from wilting in the heat. In many places, it may be necessary to water your garden regularly. Watering is especially critical for container gardens because they dry out faster than garden beds. Always ensure to have a water source (tap) in the garden.

Nutrients
Just like people, plants need nutrients in order to grow healthy and strong (and those nutrients are passed on to us when we eat plants for food). In particular, plants need nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients can either be derived from rich soil or will need to be added manually.

Soil
Plants need something to grow in, and soil holds all the water and nutrients needed for growth. Garden soil can be tested to find out whether it has a good pH and nutrients to support plant growth. If the soil isn’t ideal for growing plants, you may need to supplement it with fertilisers. If you’re gardening in containers, you’ll need to use potting mix that is appropriate for whatever plants you choose to grow.

Weather
Plants perform best when they have optimum temperature for growth. Understanding the climate in your city and observing which plants are popularly grown in your area will help you decide which plants to choose from among a variety available. 

Location
If you’re growing plants outdoors, try to choose a spot that optimises all those things that plants need — light, water, nutrients, and good soils. But, gardening doesn’t have to occur only outside, plants grown indoors provide some of the same stress-reducing benefits as gardening, while also improving indoor air quality.

Pest-free garden
Garden pests and diseases pose a challenge for all gardeners. One of the biggest challenges is keeping weeds, pests and diseases out of the garden. To a certain extent, weeds are inevitable, and that’s okay, so long as they don’t start choking out your plants. The best course of action is to de-weed every week to keep them from getting out of control. Covering the soil with mulch or straw can help reduce weeds while also maintaining the soil’s moisture. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp