Go for green therapy at home

Veena Nanda By

Express News Service

These days, more people are discovering the joys of playing in the dirt, grown-ups call it ‘gardening’. It has significant health benefits. For starters, gardening encourages people to engage in activities that promote wellness. When gardeners choose to grow food organically, they are reducing their exposure to pesticides and preservatives, thereby potentially eating produce with higher nutrient content.

Spending quality time in the garden, watching the plants grow, also reduces stress and improves mental health. Gardening is often a process of trial and error, so remember to relax and have fun. Whether you have a huge garden, a terrace or just a balcony, get started with this wellness hobby at the earliest as it has ample benefits in everyday life.

Plants are like people

Each type has a unique personality and likes different elements. Some plants like it hot and sunny, while others like it cooler or moist (or both). It’s fun but can take some experimentation to learn what works best for a particular plant.

Sun

Plants are pretty magical, as they harness energy from the sun and convert it into their tissues. Many plants need a good amount of direct sunlight during the day.

Water

Plants also need water, and it’s often the amount of water that’s available that will keep plants from wilting in the heat. In many places, it may be necessary to water your garden regularly. Watering is especially critical for container gardens because they dry out faster than garden beds. Always ensure to have a water source (tap) in the garden.

Nutrients

Just like people, plants need nutrients in order to grow healthy and strong (and those nutrients are passed on to us when we eat plants for food). In particular, plants need nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients can either be derived from rich soil or will need to be added manually.

Soil

Plants need something to grow in, and soil holds all the water and nutrients needed for growth. Garden soil can be tested to find out whether it has a good pH and nutrients to support plant growth. If the soil isn’t ideal for growing plants, you may need to supplement it with fertilisers. If you’re gardening in containers, you’ll need to use potting mix that is appropriate for whatever plants you choose to grow.

Weather

Plants perform best when they have optimum temperature for growth. Understanding the climate in your city and observing which plants are popularly grown in your area will help you decide which plants to choose from among a variety available.

Location

If you’re growing plants outdoors, try to choose a spot that optimises all those things that plants need — light, water, nutrients, and good soils. But, gardening doesn’t have to occur only outside, plants grown indoors provide some of the same stress-reducing benefits as gardening, while also improving indoor air quality.

Pest-free garden

Garden pests and diseases pose a challenge for all gardeners. One of the biggest challenges is keeping weeds, pests and diseases out of the garden. To a certain extent, weeds are inevitable, and that’s okay, so long as they don’t start choking out your plants. The best course of action is to de-weed every week to keep them from getting out of control. Covering the soil with mulch or straw can help reduce weeds while also maintaining the soil’s moisture.