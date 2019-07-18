Home Cities Delhi

Illegal arms supplier arrested at Delhi's IGI airport

Interrogation revealed that the weapons supplied by Mann were used in several recent criminal incidents in Delhi.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man supplying illegal arms and ammunition to gangsters in Delhi and nearby areas was nabbed by Delhi Police while he was trying to flee the country to establish contacts with arms suppliers abroad.

The accused has been identified as Arun Mann, a resident of village Khera Khurd in Delhi. Police said that for the last six years Mann was supplying arms and ammunition to several gangs including Jitender alias Gogi's gang.

According to Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, specific inputs were received that Mann was trying to flee India to contact some international arms dealers for the supply of automatic weapons to gangsters in Delhi and NCR.

"Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had made bases in Delhi and adjoining areas for the convenience of supplying illegal arms to various gangsters in Delhi and NCR areas.

He came to know that police is looking for him following which he decided to flee to Nepal for establishing new connections with the international arms suppliers," said Yadav.

Interrogation also revealed that the weapons supplied by Mann were used in several recent criminal incidents in the capital.

"On instance of the accused, police has also recovered two sophisticated pistols with 10 live cartridges, three semi-automatic pistols along with 11 live cartridges and one country-made pistol with two live cartridges which he had hidden in different locations across the city," said Yadav.

