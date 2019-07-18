Home Cities Delhi

Jamia professor gets top honour for cancer research

The honour is reserved for individuals who are adjudged to have made a prominent contribution to the advancement of the biological sciences.

Published: 18th July 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), London, has given due recognition to an assistant professor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University for his contribution to medical research enabling therapeutic management of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.Md. Imtaiyaz Hassan, who teaches at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences at the varsity, has been elected as a Fellow of the FRSB in the United Kingdom. The honour is reserved for individuals who are adjudged to have made a prominent contribution to the advancement of the biological sciences.

“Dr Hassan is elected for his significant contribution to the discovery of high-affinity selective kinase inhibitors, which may be employed in the therapeutic management of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases,” read a statement released by the university on Wednesday.

After getting a PhD from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 2007, Hassan put together a research team to work on ‘one of the most exciting areas of functional genomics’, with special focus on structure-based drug design and discovery, targeting human kinases. Hassan has a long list of awards and honours to his credit, including Fellow of Indo- US Science and Technology Forum.

He said, “I am delighted and truly honoured to be admitted to the Royal Society of Chemistry as well as the Royal Society of Biology as a Fellow. This Fellowship is, indeed, a great honour. Finally, my hard work has been recognized internationally. “I am grateful to my colleagues and family members who have supported and encouraged me throughout my career, and off course, Jamia Millia Islamia for providing excellent infrastructure (for research),” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FRSB AIIMS
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp