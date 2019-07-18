Jamia professor gets top honour for cancer research

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), London, has given due recognition to an assistant professor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University for his contribution to medical research enabling therapeutic management of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.Md. Imtaiyaz Hassan, who teaches at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences at the varsity, has been elected as a Fellow of the FRSB in the United Kingdom. The honour is reserved for individuals who are adjudged to have made a prominent contribution to the advancement of the biological sciences.

“Dr Hassan is elected for his significant contribution to the discovery of high-affinity selective kinase inhibitors, which may be employed in the therapeutic management of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases,” read a statement released by the university on Wednesday.

After getting a PhD from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 2007, Hassan put together a research team to work on ‘one of the most exciting areas of functional genomics’, with special focus on structure-based drug design and discovery, targeting human kinases. Hassan has a long list of awards and honours to his credit, including Fellow of Indo- US Science and Technology Forum.

He said, “I am delighted and truly honoured to be admitted to the Royal Society of Chemistry as well as the Royal Society of Biology as a Fellow. This Fellowship is, indeed, a great honour. Finally, my hard work has been recognized internationally. “I am grateful to my colleagues and family members who have supported and encouraged me throughout my career, and off course, Jamia Millia Islamia for providing excellent infrastructure (for research),” he said.