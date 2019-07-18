Joint control rooms to put a check on ragging this year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two joint control rooms in North and South campuses of Delhi University (DU) will be set up in the first week of the new academic session to make sure that anti-ragging and anti-harassment measures are implemented strictly. The helpline number for the north campus control room is 27667221 while for the south campus, it is 24119832.

An anti-ragging or disciplinary committee and vigilance squad will be put together at every college, faculty, department and hostel, according to a statement issued by DU Registrar on Wednesday. He informed that a meeting between senior staff members from DU and officials from DTC, metro and police was held earlier this week in which it was decided that anti-ranging measures would be enforced strictly.

“There will be a police picket in every college and if one is found ragging another student, she/he will face legal consequences which vary from the suspension to the cancellation of degree,” he said. The students can drop written complaints against ragging or harassment in any complaint box in their college or dial the anti-ragging helpline number — 1801805522 — or the joint control room numbers.