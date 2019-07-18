Home Cities Delhi

Joint control rooms to put a check on ragging this year

An anti-ragging or disciplinary committee and vigilance squad will be put together at every college, faculty, department and hostel, according to a statement issued by DU Registrar on Wednesday.

Published: 18th July 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Image of Ragging used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two joint control rooms in North and South campuses of Delhi University (DU) will be set up in the first week of the new academic session to make sure that anti-ragging and anti-harassment measures are implemented strictly. The helpline number for the north campus control room is 27667221 while for the south campus, it is 24119832.

An anti-ragging or disciplinary committee and vigilance squad will be put together at every college, faculty, department and hostel, according to a statement issued by DU Registrar on Wednesday. He informed that a meeting between senior staff members from DU and officials from DTC, metro and police was held earlier this week in which it was decided that anti-ranging measures would be enforced strictly.

“There will be a police picket in every college and if one is found ragging another student, she/he will face legal consequences which vary from the suspension to the cancellation of degree,” he said. The students can drop written complaints against ragging or harassment in any complaint box in their college or dial the anti-ragging helpline number — 1801805522 — or the joint control room numbers.

TAGS
Delhi University Ragging
