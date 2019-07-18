Kejriwal allots RS 109 crore to civic bodies for preventing vector-borne diseases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the onset of monsoon in the national capital, Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed release of Rs 109 crores to the three MCDs for taking preventive measures in regard to an increase in a number of vector-borne diseases. The three municipal corporations have been complaining to the Delhi government over the past few years for not releasing funds to counter the menace.

“Delhi government is fully committed for the prevention of vector-borne diseases and will not allow funds to become a hindrance in ensuring that the residents of Delhi do not suffer due to any excuse in taking steps for the prevention of these diseases, which spread panic in the society,” said a statement from the government.

The urban development department has been directed to take all necessary steps to ensure proper utilisation of these funds, so that preventive steps, including house to house visits of MCDs staff to check spread of mosquitoes, spraying, etc are all carried out well in time.

In all, the Delhi government has released a total of Rs 155.88 crores to the three MCDs. However, the North, South and East civic bodies claimed that the amount is not sufficient. The South MCD had last week said that Delhi government had released only Rs 2.15 crores out of Rs 34.60 crores allotted to them. They claimed that they had demanded Rs 49 crores for their vector fight.