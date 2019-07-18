Home Cities Delhi

Meghalaya planning to replicate parts of AAP government’s education model

The Meghalaya education minister said that a task force had been formed to revise the state’s curriculum framework.

Published: 18th July 2019

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui interact with students in a government school on Wednesday | Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Meghalaya is planning to introduce parts of the Aam Aadmi Party’s education policy in the northeastern state, with Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on a visit to Delhi for this purpose. Rymbui visited a Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya along with Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday as the Delhi government celebrates a ‘Happiness Utsav’ to mark the first anniversary of the introduction of a happiness curriculum in Delhi government schools.

The Meghalaya education minister, who attended a mindfulness class, which is part of the happiness curriculum, said, “This school has one of the best infrastructures I have seen. The teachers are very good. The Delhi government’s happiness class is very important for the youth today. I have come here today to see how we can replicate this in Meghalaya.”

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister, stated, “We have to grow together as a nation. Our financial systems, our education systems, are integrated and have to advance together.” The Meghalaya education minister said that a task force had been formed to revise the state’s curriculum framework.

“Every government has its own issues due to fund constraints, and everything cannot be done together. From my interactions with teachers and children today I feel this needs to be replicated in other parts of the country. Children should learn how to face the issues of today. It is very easy to say we have launched a happiness class, but it is important that the happiness is imbibed by the students.”

Happiness Utsav to run until month-end
During the Happiness Utsav, the first 50 minutes of each school day will be dedicated to the festival, with all students of Delhi government schools taking part in it. The festival will conclude on July 31. Alumni and parents have been invited by the schools to see the festival.

