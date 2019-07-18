Minor among five injured west Delhi slum fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two fire incidents were reported on Wednesday morning. The first was caused by a cylinder blast in a slum in west Delhi. Five members of a family were injured in the incident, the fire office said. The other incident was reported in central Delhi, at the State Bank of India’s Parliament Annexe Branch. A fire official said that the call reporting the incident was received around 8.10 am.

“Seven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 8.30 am,” the official said, adding no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The victims in the fire at west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area also included a five-year-old girl. Fire officials said they received a call nearly ten minutes after the previous call. “The incident was reported at 8.20 am in a jhuggi near Kirti Nagar Metro Station. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” he said.“The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. Three persons have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital,” a fire official said.