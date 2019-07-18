Home Cities Delhi

New firefighting facilities for Chandni Chowk

Chandni  Chowk, where firefighting is difficult due to the narrow lanes, is set to get a network of fire extinguishing facilities to handle any possible blaze in the historic market.

Shops in Chandni Chowk(Image for representational purpose only)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chandni  Chowk, where firefighting is difficult due to the narrow lanes, is set to get a network of fire extinguishing facilities to handle any possible blaze in the historic market. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has laid a water pipeline running around the main road and constructed two water reservoirs at the Red Fort crossing near the Jain Temple. The network will comprise 36 hydrants-- one each at the entry point of lanes on both sides of the Chandni Chowk Road-- which will help carry water deep into the lanes in the event of a fire. 

A Delhi government official said that the new firefighting facilities would reduce the response time and help minimise the loss of human life or property.“In addition to revival of an old water tank near Fatehpuri Masjid, two new tanks have been built near Jain Temple. A water pipeline, about three kilometres in length, along both carriageways, has been laid. Around 50 per cent of the work is complete. Soon we will install outlet points hydrants at the entrance of each lane connecting with the main road,” said the official.

  
The initiative is part of the ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.It will take four to five months to finish the work, said the official.“The new system in place will help us respond immediately. Otherwise a fire tender sometimes takes long to reach the spot. This will cater primarily to Chandni Chowk and neighbouring bylanes, but may be expanded to the remaining parts of the walled city. With hydrants outside every bylane or katra, we will be able to send water to their interior parts,” he said.  

The old fire extinguishing facilities in old Delhi, which became dysfunctional in the 1990s, had been provided in the 1950s. Fire services were improved when modern firefighting equipment was procured and a dedicated team to ensure adequate water supply and pressure was set up in 1952. According to a book, Three Years of Municipal Corporation of Delhi- 1958-61, compiled and edited by Moti Ram, who was a liaison officer of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), “About 5,000 hydrants and 40 underground static tanks of 25,000 gallons capacity each are now distributed all over the urban area of the city.”       

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, secretary, Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch, said, “DFS had its wells in Chandni Chowk area which were maintained by the department. Their officials would come to check the flow of water once in two months, but this practice was stopped sometimes after 1995,” when the department was transferred to Delhi government from the MCD.

“As an Old Delhi resident-cum-trader, I wish DFS brings in small fire tenders which can go inside lanes. Most galis are commercial, with stocking and trading of electronic items, cloth, decorative items, paper, shoes, plastic goods, etc. In case of fire, we often find that water is not the only solution. Specialised chemical extinguishers are needed, for which small fire tenders are needed” said Kapoor.

