Home Cities Delhi

No 'controversial' content will be part of DU's curriculum: Varsity officials 

On Wednesday, the four departments were busy revising their respective syllabi according to the council's suggestions.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No "controversial" or "provocative" content will be part of the Delhi University's curriculum, officials said Wednesday, a day after the varsity's academic council referred back the syllabi of four courses following protests by some panel members over them being "anti-RSS".

The updated syllabi of the four departments - Sociology, Political Science, History and English, was referred back to them after protests from Professor Rasal Singh, a member of the academic council and the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF).

"No controversial material, which may hurt the sentiments of any organisation and community, will be included in the syllabi," an official said.

On Wednesday, the four departments were busy revising their respective syllabi according to the council's suggestions.

While the Political Science department removed the writings of Professor Nandini Sundar that had references to the agrarian crisis and Naxalism, the English department removed stories that apparently showed right-wing groups - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bajrang Dal, in a bad light.

"The stories on which objections were raised were being taught since 2004, but we have decided to find new stories that can be taught, that will not have any remote references to any organisations or communities and might hurt someone," a professor from the English department said.

Officials said it was alleged that the updated course material of the Sociology department did not have proper references to environmental ecology, writings on the joint family system, which were being added.

The History department was also busy making changes following objections that it had included the history of the Left and had done away with that of Amir Khusro and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

An official said a meeting will be held on Thursday wherein departments will submit the revised syllabi.

The syllabi will then be referred to the academic council and subsequently to the varsity's executive council, which might meet next week.

Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Left students' outfits protested against the "saffronisation" of the Delhi University's curriculum.

"The promotion of communal and casteist literature must not be tolerated.

These attempts by the RSS are the death knell for what we call institutions of higher learning," said Sumit Kataria, SFI Delhi state vice president.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad condemned the alleged attempt by Left-wing professors and student organisations to brainwash students through new syllabi and their wider conspiracy to suppress democratic voices.

The Left-wing organisations are spreading propaganda in the Delhi University, which is an attempt to hide the reality and arbitrarily try to influence the curriculum, the student body said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi University Delhi University syllabus DU DU admissions 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp