Home Cities Delhi

Over 5,000 extra admissions in Delhi University after 4th cut-off lists 

Till Tuesday, the second day of the admission after the fourth cut-offs were announced by the varsity, 63,725 admissions had taken place.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 5,000 extra admissions have been taken to the Delhi University after the fourth cut-off lists, according to data shared by the varsity on Wednesday.

As many as 67,419 admissions have already taken place after 1,766 withdrawals,  the university said.

Wednesday was the last day of admissions after the cut-offs were released last  Saturday.

The fifth cut-off list will be announced on July 19.

ALSO READ: Delhi University​ to set up control rooms to deal with ragging complaints

Till Tuesday, the second day of the admission after the fourth cut-offs were announced by the varsity, 63,725 admissions had taken place.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000.

Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi DU Delhi University DU admissions DU admissions 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp