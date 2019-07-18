Undertrials lose bail claim for trying to frame cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has taken strong exception to the conduct of two undertrials and termed it “depreciable” for trying to implicate police officers in a fake case of custodial torture by hurting themselves while being taken to the court. Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri cancelled the bail of two accused, Vikas and Vikas Puri, who tried to harm themselves while being brought to the court so as to implicate the police officers accompanying them.

“Conduct of the accused persons is depreciable. The accused are asked as to why their bail should not be cancelled in the present case. They have tendered an apology. Bail of the accused is, therefore, cancelled. From today onwards, they are in custody in the present case,” the judge said.

“The accused persons tried to create evidence so that action is taken against the two police officers bringing them to the court, as they did not accede to their demand of handcuffing them in a particular manner, which is against law,” the court said. With PTI inputs