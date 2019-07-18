Home Cities Delhi

Woman constable in Delhi commits suicide after WhatsApp tiff with husband

Three days ago, woman constable Kiran Yadav had shared a suicide note on WhatsApp with her sister who lives in America.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Suspecting her husband of chatting with a girl on WhatsApp, a 27-year-old Delhi Police woman constable committed suicide at her residence in west Delhi's Dwarka, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. when the deceased Kiran Yadav, posted with the Delhi Police's Third Battalion, did not answer repeated calls of her children who knocked on the door of her room at her residence in Nand Vihar in Dwarka.

They alerted their father Mohit Yadav who is also a constable with Delhi Police and posted at Police Control Room (PCR) call centre. Yadav was sleeping at the time of incident after a night shift at work.

"He suspected something foul and alerted other locals and neighbours. The door was forced open and Kiran Yadav was found hanging from a ceiling fan. He cut the piece of cloth that the deceased used to hang herself. She was later taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead," a senior police officer said.

"Mohit Yadav later informed the local police about the suicide of his wife," he added.

"I had an argument with my wife a month ago over an issue of a WhatsApp chat when she had suspected me of being involved in a talk with a girl known to me. Since then she barely talked and used to ignore me. I thought her anguish would normalise but I did not know she would end her life," Yadav told IANS.

Mohit Yadav and Kiran Yadav married in 2014 and have two twin children. Three days ago, Kiran had shared a suicide note on WhatsApp with her sister who lives in America.

No suicide note was found on the spot.

"A magisterial enquiry has been initiated. We have not found any foul play in the incident," police said.

