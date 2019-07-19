CRPF constable killed, two others injured after college student rams Mercedes into their vehicle in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old CRPF constable was killed and two others were left injured after a college student jumped a red light and rammed his Mercedes into their car in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Sandhiya Garg, 19, has been arrested. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Archana crossing on BRT. The 19-year-old is pursuing his undergraduate course in commerce from London and is in India for vacation, police said, adding his father has an iron business in Noida.

The deceased has been identified as Narender Baswal, while the names of the injured personnel are Vinod Kumar, 36 and Babulal Yadav, 38. Narender joined the CRPF 15 years ago and married two years later. The couple have two children. They are all residents of Pushp Vihar. The deceased hailed from Rajasthan’s Kishangarh district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar, said, “The black Mercedes that Garg was driving came from the side of Siri Fort, jumped the red light and hit the Wagon R from behind.” “The wagon R, being driven by Vinod Kumar, was coming from Moolchand side and was heading towards Chirag Delhi when the incident happened,” he added. A medical examination confirmed that no one was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway. Garg has been released on bail.