Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police constable booked for posting 'objectionable' content against Sikhs

Some videos of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at Mukherjee Nagar had gone viral on social media.

Published: 19th July 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A constable has been booked for allegedly posting "objectionable" content against the Sikh community on social media and trying to incite violence, a senior official said on Thursday.

The case was registered on June 21 under Section I53 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC and was later handed over to the Delhi Police's Special Cell, he said.

Sachin Bhati, who was posted in the north district, had allegedly shared some "objectionable" content against the Sikh community on Facebook, following the Mukherjee Nagar incident on June 16 in which an official of the Delhi Police was allegedly attacked with a sword by a tempo driver.

The post was later removed from the social networking site, the official said.

Some videos of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at Mukherjee Nagar had gone viral on social media.

Cross FIRs were registered based on the statements of the police personnel and the tempo driver, and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch.

In one of the purported videos, the tempo driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword.

In another video, they were seen thrashing the driver while overpowering him.

The police said the altercation between the two took place after the tempo driver's vehicle collided with a police van.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp