Delhi Police constable booked for posting 'objectionable' content against Sikhs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A constable has been booked for allegedly posting "objectionable" content against the Sikh community on social media and trying to incite violence, a senior official said on Thursday.

The case was registered on June 21 under Section I53 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC and was later handed over to the Delhi Police's Special Cell, he said.

Sachin Bhati, who was posted in the north district, had allegedly shared some "objectionable" content against the Sikh community on Facebook, following the Mukherjee Nagar incident on June 16 in which an official of the Delhi Police was allegedly attacked with a sword by a tempo driver.

The post was later removed from the social networking site, the official said.

Some videos of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at Mukherjee Nagar had gone viral on social media.

Cross FIRs were registered based on the statements of the police personnel and the tempo driver, and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch.

In one of the purported videos, the tempo driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword.

In another video, they were seen thrashing the driver while overpowering him.

The police said the altercation between the two took place after the tempo driver's vehicle collided with a police van.