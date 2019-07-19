Home Cities Delhi

Government benefitting power distribution companies: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

The RTI reply cited by Tiwari at a press conference was filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing the reply to an RTI query, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday accused the AAP government of “benefitting” power distribution companies in the city to the tune of several thousand crores during the past four and a half years of its rule. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP or the three distribution companies supplying electricity to the city.

The RTI reply cited by Tiwari at a press conference was filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana. “After coming to power, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal increased the power subsidy from Rs 300 crores to Rs 1,427 crores in the year 2015, to Rs 1,577 crores in 2016, Rs 1,676 crores in 2017 and Rs 1,699 crores in 2018. An amount of Rs 6,379 crores has been given to the power companies from the public exchequer by the Kejriwal government,” Tiwari claimed.

He claimed that an amount of Rs 13,923 crore was realised from power consumers by the AAP government in the past four and a half years as fixed charges. “The total figure comes to Rs 20,308 crores, which has been recovered without selling any power to people during the last four and a half years,” he said.

The Delhi BJP president said the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to the Aam Aadmi Party in the next assembly election, due early next year. Buoyed by its clean sweep of the national capital in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has set sights on unseating the AAP regime.

(With PTI inputs)

