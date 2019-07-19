House divided: Senior Congress leaders oppose Sheila Dikshit's move

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The crisis in Delhi Congress deepened further on Thursday as two working presidents — Haroon Yusuf and Devender Yadav — refused to accept disbanding of 280 block committees, which was ordered by the party chief Sheila Dikshit last month. The Congress leaders said the decision to dissolve blocks committees was invalid because three working presidents and the central leadership were not kept in the loop.

“When party president Rahul Gandhi made our appointments four-five months back, it was clear that the executive power is vested in the president and three working presidents. It means a decision has to be taken unanimously. Any order, which is not in the knowledge of AII India Congress Committee (AICC) and three working presidents, will not be valid and acceptable,” Yadav said.

Terming dissolution of the committees in question unjustified, Yusuf said that some mischievous elements were active in the party and they are influencing Dikshit.“I am sure this order did not come from Sheilaji because she understands the functioning of the party. I had talked to her on the issue. It was decided that any decision will be taken after proper consultation with three working presidents. A date for the meeting was fixed. However, an order to disband the committees was issued just a couple of hours before the appointed time,” Yusuf said.

The termination of the committees has also resulted in a rift between Dikshit and AICC in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko, who overturned her decision. The tussle between the two senior leaders intensified further after Dikshit started the process of selecting new block presidents by appointing district and block observers. Not pleased with the development, on Wednesday, Chacko authorised the three working presidents to hold meetings of district and block committee heads and take decisions, which was touted as an attempt to dilute Diskhit’s powers.

Yusuf said that a section of leaders, who are influencing Dikshit, is issuing irresponsible statements to the media, which is affecting the moral of party workers and the party.“Termination of the block committees a few months before the assembly elections is not justified. There may be 20-25 leaders who did not work for the party. But the Congress still finished second in Lok Sabha elections (in Delhi), as our workers put in a sincere effort.

“Following a year-long exercise, 280 presidents were appointed. Their appointment is still valid. Until the findings of the five-member panel are not discussed, observers can’t be appointed,” Yadav said.

Yusuf and Yadav held a meeting with the party workers at Delhi Congress headquarters on Thursday afternoon in which several district presidents, incumbent and former councillors, and other senior leaders were present.

The differences between Dikshit and Chacko had surfaced in Lok Sabha elections, with Chacko and Maken favouring an alliance with AAP in Delhi while Dikshit and her followers voicing strong opposition to it. The alliance eventually didn’t work out. However, Dikshit said, “No one has approached me on this issue. Let them talk to me first. Then I will speak.”

Grand old party in grand crisis

May 27: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit forms a five-member committee to look into causes of party’s rout in LS polls

May 27: The committee members include former Delhi ministers — Parvez Hashmi, AK Walia, and Yoganand Shastri, national spokesperson Pawan Khera and Jaikishan (ex-MLA)

May 28: A section of Delhi Congress leaders question the authority of the committee

June 28: Dikshit meets (then) Congress president Rahul Gandhi, dissolves all the 280 block Congress committees in Delhi ‘with immediate effect’

June 28: She says decision taken in line with the report submitted by a five-member fact-finding committee

June 29: Congress’ Delhi in-charge PC Chacko Chacko overturns the decision and stays dissolution of block committees

July 12: Dikshit announces names of the district and block-level observers to pick members of district and block-level committees

July 12: Three working presidents — Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devender Yadav — write to Dikshit voicing opposition to her decision

July 13: Chacko writes to Dikshit on her decision to appoint 14 District Congress Committee observers and 280 Block Congress Committee observers without consulting him and the working presidents of the city unit

July 18: Chacko authorises three working presidents to hold meetings of district and block committee heads and take decisions