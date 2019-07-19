NGT raps DM over delay in affidavit on encroachment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday reprimanded the New Delhi District Magistrate for delaying the submission of an affidavit regarding encroachments in the Southern Ridge area. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore took exception over the submission by New Delhi District Magistrate who sought more time.

It is difficult to understand why New Delhi DM could not file an affidavit when the other two DMs have, the NGT order said Wednesday. The tribunal noted that as per its June 26 order, affidavits have been filed by district magistrates of South and South-East about the total areas to be demarcated and illegal construction identified.