Part of 272-year old gate in South Delhi collapses

This gateway of a four-acre fortified garden complex was built in 1747, according to a marble plaque placed on its façade.

Published: 19th July 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A significant portion of the 272-year-old gateway of a heritage complex in village Garhi Zharia Maria near Amar Colony collapsed in the wee hours of Thursday after rains in the city. The fall did not injure anyone but a parked car was damaged. This gateway of a four-acre fortified garden complex was built in 1747, according to a marble plaque placed on its façade.

The two-bay deep arched structure made of lakhori bricks and red sandstone has two floors and arched recesses with narrow staircases on both sites. The widows at first floor are adorned with latticed screen and façade has carving work. The edifice is not in the protected structures lists of Delhi’s state archaeology department or Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“This is not a protected structure. But, the incident raises a question on the functioning of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which recently stated on an affidavit that there is no dangerous building under its jurisdiction,” said Abhishek Dutt, Congress councillor from Andrews Ganj Ward. 

The complex was under the custodianship of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) till 1976, which was handed over to Lalit Kala Akademi for establishing its regional centre to promote the budding artist. It now serves as a community studio.

According to a resident, Manoj Kumar, the incident took place around 2.30 am. “The gate and chaupal inside the complex are in the crumbling state for years. All three representatives—MP, MLA, and councillor— are aware of its condition. Had this collapsed during the daytime, it might have injured people who use this access every day,” said Kumar. The garden inside is open to the public.

“There is no clarity, which the authority is responsible for its upkeep. Akademi had no role in the matter. The garden and complex are maintained by the DDA,” said an Akademi official. RJ Meena, assistant director, horticulture department of DDA, said, “The gate was closed three-four years ago when it was declared dangerous but it was still used. We have sealed the gate and taken photographs after the incident and submitted a report to the higher authority.”

TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India Garhi Zharia Maria
