Rolling out a New record   

By Express News Service

A Distinct painting made from PVC pipes by a Delhi-based Bibhuti Adhikary has found a place in the India Book Of Records. It’s the world’s first innovative painting, where PVC pipes are used as the rolling tool. “The painting is 5ft x 4ftin with the canvas rolled on PVC pipes with colour applied to each pipe. Here, I manually used 594 pieces of ‘rollers’,” says the proud artist. The rollers were divided into 12 different compositions and Adhikary brought all of these together under one theme – nature – by putting them in one frame.

Born in Kolkata, Adhikary took to the arts in his early years encouraged by his parents. He started out as an art director with an advertising agency before moving on to set up his own firm of events and exhibitions. Throughout his career, the element of ‘design’ was always the focal point. His move to Delhi after completing his education in Kolkata because the magnificence of the city pulled him towards itself. The confluence of people, languages, and cultures impelled him to produce artworks in new, creative ways.

“I always think of doing what nobody has before. My painting has no boundaries because I want to create art that has no limits. Saving nature and wildlife should be everyone’s duty. My father used to say, ‘do something which will make you stand at a different level for which people will remember you.’” The beauty of this painting lies in its serene wildlife wherein if one creature appears the other disappears. It has been painted very carefully so as not to disturb the other compositions,” says the artist, who also creates cartoons, murals and sculptures.

Adhikary adds that he maintains a non-materialistic attitude towards his work. Making records and earning money will come and go. “For me, it is the painting. I try to impart a positive message through my works, either for nature or for my country.” The ability to imagine and daydream, he says, is integral to the work of anyone who has an aesthetic sense. “Follow your heart, never stop dreaming, never let the inner child in you perish, and break away from the usual. I don’t want life to imitate art, I want life to be art.”