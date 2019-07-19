Home Cities Delhi

Rolling out a New record   

Born in Kolkata, Adhikary took to the arts in his early years encouraged by his parents.

Published: 19th July 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A Distinct painting made from PVC pipes by a Delhi-based Bibhuti Adhikary has found a place in the India Book Of Records. It’s the world’s first innovative painting, where PVC pipes are used as the rolling tool. “The painting is 5ft x 4ftin with the canvas rolled on PVC pipes with colour applied to each pipe. Here, I manually used 594 pieces of ‘rollers’,” says the proud artist. The rollers were divided into 12 different compositions and Adhikary brought all of these together under one theme – nature – by putting them in one frame.

Born in Kolkata, Adhikary took to the arts in his early years encouraged by his parents. He started out as an art director with an advertising agency before moving on to set up his own firm of events and exhibitions. Throughout his career, the element of ‘design’ was always the focal point. His move to Delhi after completing his education in Kolkata because the magnificence of the city pulled him towards itself. The confluence of people, languages, and cultures impelled him to produce artworks in new, creative ways. 

“I always think of doing what nobody has before. My painting has no boundaries because I want to create art that has no limits. Saving nature and wildlife should be everyone’s duty. My father used to say, ‘do something which will make you stand at a different level for which people will remember you.’” The beauty of this painting lies in its serene wildlife wherein if one creature appears the other disappears. It has been painted very carefully so as not to disturb the other compositions,” says the artist, who also creates cartoons, murals and sculptures.

Adhikary adds that he maintains a non-materialistic attitude towards his work. Making records and earning money will come and go. “For me, it is the painting. I try to impart a positive message through my works, either for nature or for my country.” The ability to imagine and daydream, he says, is integral to the work of anyone who has an aesthetic sense. “Follow your heart, never stop dreaming, never let the inner child in you perish, and break away from the usual. I don’t want life to imitate art, I want life to be art.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PVC Art
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp