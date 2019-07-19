Home Cities Delhi

Simple ways to out-think monsoon maladies

Monsoon brings us some much-needed respite from the summer heat, but the monsoon can also bring about health issues.

Published: 19th July 2019 08:53 AM

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

Monsoon brings us some much-needed respite from the summer heat, but the monsoon can also bring about health issues. Damp conditions play host to many disease-causing bacteria and germs, giving rise to serious health issues like dengue, malaria, conjunctivitis, typhoid, viral fever, pneumonia, gastro-intestinal disturbances, diarrhoea and dysentery. If our immune system is compromised, we will likely catch these diseases instantly.

Our immunity is at its best when we top our plate with colourful servings of fruits and vegetables and have copious amounts of water through the day. Try and avoid eating if you are not feeling hungry. That’s a fundamental rule for the monsoons. This can keep you from indigestion problems and illnesses. Here are some few specific guidelines on what to eat and what not to eat during the rains:

Back up your immunity
■ Curd or yoghurt, especially taken from A2 milk (milk obtained from native Indian breed of cows) contain healthy bacteria that keep your gut and intestinal tract free of disease-causing germs.
■ Whole grain cereals and grains like wheat, jowar,barley and unpolished rice provide your body with vitamin B6, pantothenic  acid and folic acid that support the immune system.
■ Garlic is a superfood which contains the active ingredient allicin that fights infection and bacteria, preventing a cold and cough.
■ Antioxidant-rich food like fruits, vegetables and nuts not only add colour to your plate but are also great for boosting the immune system, reducing oxidative stress and are a source of vitamins. They increase the number of white blood cells and provide a cell-coating which acts as a barrier against viruses and germs.
■ Drink herbal tea that has anti-bacterial properties like chamomile, peppermint, green tea or matcha.
■ We generally don’t drink enough water in the cooler seasons. If your water intake goes down, immunity is compromised. Try to drink around three litres of water per day to detoxify the body and keep all functions running smoothly.
Foods to avoid
■ Skin allergies are common in the monsoon, and those who face these issues must avoid spicy and oily foods as they are heavy on digestion.
■ Avoid fried items, fast food, pre-cut fruits and juices from roadside vendors. Stick to hygienic food, to be free from stomach infections.
■ Water-borne diseases are most common now. Avoid water that is not filtered, purified or boiled. It is better to drink boiled water as this will kill germs and bacteria.
Exercise tips
■ We usually go for walks or to the gym at a particular time. This becomes impossible when it is pouring, but there’s no need to stop exercising. Stick to the same time and try to plan indoor workouts. Try a few simple exercises to do at home like skipping, climbing stairs, jump squats, burpees, lunges, 
planks, etc.
■ Always be hygienic during the wet season by cleaning the house regularly, washing hands before and after having a meal and washing your feet properly to avoid infections.

