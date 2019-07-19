Home Cities Delhi

Tax share: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman

The letter follows a meeting between Kejriwal and Sitharaman in the run-up to the presentation of the Union budget, during which the former urged the minister to consider the city’s tax claims.

Published: 19th July 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Kejriwal with Kailash Gahlot and Satyendar Jain

Delhi CM Kejriwal with Kailash Gahlot and Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to personally ensure that Delhi gets its due share of central taxes, basic and performance grants to local bodies and other grants. The letter follows a meeting between Kejriwal and Sitharaman in the run-up to the presentation of the Union budget, during which the former urged the minister to consider the city’s tax claims.

“Delhi has the character of a ‘state’ and there is a strong case for treating it at par with other states when it comes to its share of central taxes and grants to local bodies on basis of recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.“The transfer of grants in lieu of share in central taxes has remained stagnant at Rs 325 crore per annum since 2000,” Kejriwal wrote in his letter to the two Union ministers.

The chief minister said that due to the “inadvertent omission” of Article 270(3) of the Constitution, which deals with a share of taxes between the Centre and the Union territories, Delhi is missing out on “its legitimate share in central taxes of at least Rs 6,500 crore per annum”. This is the first time that the CM raised his tax demand with the home minister. He earlier hit out at him over the ‘declining’ law and order in the national capital.

The CM said the omission of the constitutional provision in the year 2000 “resulted in an anomaly”, affecting the “finances of the NCT of Delhi”. He said, “While the Delhi government has to maintain the infrastructure that meets world standards, it also has to improve the supply of civic amenities to the burgeoning population who legitimately expect employment and a fulsome life in the capital. Consequently, large investments in education, health, social, food securities, transport, roads and hospitals etc. have to be made.”

