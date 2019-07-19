Three suicides in a day: HRD accountant, two labourers dead

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three suicides were reported in the city in one day including that of a woman, who worked as an accountant with the Ministry of Human Resource Development, police said on Thursday. All three cases were reported on Wednesday — two in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar and one in central Delhi’s Lodhi Road.

In the Lodhi Road incident, a 52-year old accountant jumped from the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) Bhawan. The police recovered a suicide note from her possession, which said that she was “depressed” after her husband’s death. She has been identified as Usha Handa. In Harsh Vihar, two men allegedly committed suicide over domestic issues in separate incidents.

In one case, a labourer was found dead “under mysterious circumstances” inside his room in street number 17. He has been identified as Sanjeev, 26. “After receiving the information from the victim’s mother, police reached the spot and found him lying in the room,” a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to GTB hospital where he was declared brought dead. Sanjeev had an altercation with his wife on Wednesday. The police suspect that the fight could be the reason for him to take the extreme step.

His post-mortem report is awaited to find the cause, the DCP said, adding the initial investigation didn’t show any foul play.

In the same area, a 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Suraj Chand, a labourer. On Wednesday afternoon, a police team reached street number 9 in Harsh Vihar after receiving the information and found Chand hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. Chand committed suicide over some family issues, police said.