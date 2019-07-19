Home Cities Delhi

Three suicides in a day: HRD accountant, two labourers dead

Three suicides were reported in the city in one day including that of a woman, who worked as an accountant with the Ministry of Human Resource Development, police said on Thursday. 

Published: 19th July 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three suicides were reported in the city in one day including that of a woman, who worked as an accountant with the Ministry of Human Resource Development, police said on Thursday. All three cases were reported on Wednesday — two in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar and one in central Delhi’s Lodhi Road.

In the Lodhi Road incident, a 52-year old accountant jumped from the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) Bhawan. The police recovered a suicide note from her possession, which said that she was “depressed” after her husband’s death. She has been identified as Usha Handa. In Harsh Vihar, two men allegedly committed suicide over domestic issues in separate incidents.

In one case, a labourer was found dead “under mysterious circumstances” inside his room in street number 17. He has been identified as Sanjeev, 26. “After receiving the information from the victim’s mother, police reached the spot and found him lying in the room,” a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to GTB hospital where he was declared brought dead. Sanjeev had an altercation with his wife on Wednesday. The police suspect that the fight could be the reason for him to take the extreme step.
His post-mortem report is awaited to find the cause, the DCP said, adding the initial investigation didn’t show any foul play.

In the same area, a 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Suraj Chand, a labourer. On Wednesday afternoon, a police team reached street number 9 in Harsh Vihar after receiving the information and found Chand hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. Chand committed suicide over some family issues, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Human Resource Suicide Delhi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp