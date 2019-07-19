Home Cities Delhi

Unauthorised colonies in Delhi to get approval

Kejriwal’s cabinet had cleared the proposal to regularise the colonies on November 2, 2015, and sent it to the Centre on November 12 of the same year.

Published: 19th July 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

CM Kejriwal’s cabinet had cleared the proposal to regularise the colonies on November 2, 2015 | FILE PHOTO

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major announcement for the residents of Delhi’s 1,797 unauthorised colonies, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Centre has given its in-principal approval to regularise the colonies. 

“Congratulations to the people living in unauthorised colonies. You will soon be the owners of your houses. The Centre is willing to give its approval to the Delhi government’s proposal sent by us in November 2015. The preparations to begin the registry have started. I would like to thank the Central government on behalf of the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said in a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat. Kejriwal’s cabinet had cleared the proposal to regularise the colonies on November 2, 2015, and sent it to the Centre on November 12 of the same year.

While addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that his government had long envisioned. “A long-standing dream of the people living in unauthorised colonies is going to be fulfilled soon. Until now, all Central and state governments had betrayed the people living in unauthorised colonies. We started working on this promise right from day one.”

He further briefed that the Centre has sent some technical questions on the proposal regarding which he has directed all senior officials in a meeting on Thursday morning to immediately prepare responses within the next two to three days. “I have directed the Revenue department to begin the preparations for the facilitation of large scale registrations. We will set up camps to ensure smooth processing.” The AAP Government has spent an unprecedented Rs 6,000 crore into development works for unauthorised colonies, he said.

The Centre and Delhi government has agreed on the cut off date (1/1/2015). Only those colonies which have applied for regularisation before this date will be eligible for regularisation. Another key issue for regularisation is the provision set in a series of judgments by the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court which ruled that regularisation will only take place after basic facilities – sewers, drains, roads and lanes are provided in these colonies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp