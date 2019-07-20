Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS earned over Rs 235 crore via sale of forms 

The AIIMS did not provide details of collection for this year’s MMBS academic session. In 2018, it earned over Rs 65 crore, while it was over Rs 36 crore in 2017.

Published: 20th July 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image of AIIMS used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

Image of AIIMS used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has earned over Rs 236 crore from the sale of admission test forms for MBBS and PG courses from all academic centres in the past five years, reveals an RTI. According to the RTI, filed by activist Chandrashekhar Gaur, over Rs 161 crore was collected through the sale of under graduate admission forms, while Rs 75.56 crore accrued from the sale of PG forms in this period.

The AIIMS did not provide details of collection for this year’s MMBS academic session. In 2018, it earned over Rs 65 crore, while it was over Rs 36 crore in 2017. In 2016, over Rs 22 crore was collected, while the year before it was a little more than Rs 18 crore. For  2014, the amount was  Rs 17 crore.When it came to the PG admissions,  the money collected from the period 2014 till 2018 are more than Rs 9 crore, Rs 8 crore, Rs 10 crore, Rs 13 crore, and Rs 19 crore respectively.  In 2019,  Rs 14 crore was earned from sale proceeds.

“My purpose was to see how much money this premier institute has collected just from the sale of admission test forms. The money disclosed is a huge amount. However, authorities did not respond on another query which was where and how this money has been utilised,” Gaur told this reporter.

AIIMS offers admission to a total of 1,207 MBBS seats available across 15 facilities. The exam is conducted in more than 300 exam centres in India. “The number of exam centres was increased so that the students don’t have to travel far, CCTVs are now installed in exam halls, the security of question sets have been also increased…getting all these need money,” said an AIIMS official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS MBBS PG courses RTI
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp