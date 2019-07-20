AIIMS earned over Rs 235 crore via sale of forms 

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has earned over Rs 236 crore from the sale of admission test forms for MBBS and PG courses from all academic centres in the past five years, reveals an RTI. According to the RTI, filed by activist Chandrashekhar Gaur, over Rs 161 crore was collected through the sale of under graduate admission forms, while Rs 75.56 crore accrued from the sale of PG forms in this period.

The AIIMS did not provide details of collection for this year’s MMBS academic session. In 2018, it earned over Rs 65 crore, while it was over Rs 36 crore in 2017. In 2016, over Rs 22 crore was collected, while the year before it was a little more than Rs 18 crore. For 2014, the amount was Rs 17 crore.When it came to the PG admissions, the money collected from the period 2014 till 2018 are more than Rs 9 crore, Rs 8 crore, Rs 10 crore, Rs 13 crore, and Rs 19 crore respectively. In 2019, Rs 14 crore was earned from sale proceeds.

“My purpose was to see how much money this premier institute has collected just from the sale of admission test forms. The money disclosed is a huge amount. However, authorities did not respond on another query which was where and how this money has been utilised,” Gaur told this reporter.

AIIMS offers admission to a total of 1,207 MBBS seats available across 15 facilities. The exam is conducted in more than 300 exam centres in India. “The number of exam centres was increased so that the students don’t have to travel far, CCTVs are now installed in exam halls, the security of question sets have been also increased…getting all these need money,” said an AIIMS official.