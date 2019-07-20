Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal is misleading people on unauthorised colonies: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP chief claimed Kejriwal had spread fear among the people by insisting that if PM Modi returns to power, all unauthorised colonies will face demolition.

Published: 20th July 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CM Arvind Kejriwal is misleading the residents of unauthorised colonies by wrongly taking credit for the grant of their ownership rights, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed on Friday. Despite reminders by the Centre, Tiwari alleged, Kejriwal had not submitted the Delhi government’s response on the issue.

“Kejriwal has not done anything for granting ownership rights to the people of unauthorised colonies. When the Centre failed to get a response, urban development minister Hardeep Puri decided to carry out a survey of the colonies on his own. Had the task of survey been left with the Delhi government, it would have been completed by 2021,” Tiwari claimed. 

Senior officials privy to the development had said that the Delhi Development Authority was likely to undertake a study to determine boundaries and map of these colonies. On Thursday, Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi government received a reply to the proposal it had submitted to the Centre in November 2015. 

The ‘failure’ of the AAP government to utilise fund shows that he is not serious about regularising the unauthorised colonies. “If we look at the four financial years since 2015, we find that the Kejriwal government was not able to spend 29 per cent of the total fund on the development of unauthorised colonies. How can we expect regularisation from the government which cannot utilise the allotted fund meant for unauthorised colonies?” said Tiwari.

‘Money not spent on work’ 
In 2015, the Central government sanctioned funds worth Rs 350 crore for development work at unauthorised colonies, Tiwari said. But, the Delhi BJP chief said, only Rs 125 crore were spent on development.

