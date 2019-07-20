Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal ’s Raj Dharma tips to budding civil servants

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal advised a group of successful union civil service  candidates to help the countrymen by working for the nation rather than becoming a part of the system.

Published: 20th July 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with the successful civil service candidates at a session in the Delhi Secretariat on Friday | PIC COURTESY: Delhi govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal advised a group of successful union civil service candidates to help the countrymen by working for the nation rather than becoming a part of the system. 
On Friday, the group met Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat where he reminded them that the country has contributed a lot to their education. “Our education is heavily subsidised.

The country has contributed a lot in our education. Now that you are joining the civil services, the country is taking responsibility for your entire life. From your car, home, job, other facilities to your post-retirement until your death, the country will take care of you. The country also expects something in return. You have to return two to three times of that...,” he said to assert his point.

Reliving his student days, the CM stated that how his fee at IIT-Kharagpur was a meagre sum of Rs 32 per month. “It is obvious that engineering education cannot cost just Rs 32. You can imagine the level of subsidy for my education at IIT.” But, the CM said, he had observed that officers become “slaves of the written word” over time. “We all join with a lot of idealism.

More than 90 per cent of us join with idealism, but over time we become a part of the system. That is something wrong.  Laws are made to serve the people, not the other way around. If there is more than one interpretation of law, then take the one that benefits the people.”  Notably, Kejriwal had joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) before he took plunge in the hustle-bustle of Indian politics. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp