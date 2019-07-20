CM Arvind Kejriwal ’s Raj Dharma tips to budding civil servants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal advised a group of successful union civil service candidates to help the countrymen by working for the nation rather than becoming a part of the system.

On Friday, the group met Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat where he reminded them that the country has contributed a lot to their education. “Our education is heavily subsidised.

The country has contributed a lot in our education. Now that you are joining the civil services, the country is taking responsibility for your entire life. From your car, home, job, other facilities to your post-retirement until your death, the country will take care of you. The country also expects something in return. You have to return two to three times of that...,” he said to assert his point.

Reliving his student days, the CM stated that how his fee at IIT-Kharagpur was a meagre sum of Rs 32 per month. “It is obvious that engineering education cannot cost just Rs 32. You can imagine the level of subsidy for my education at IIT.” But, the CM said, he had observed that officers become “slaves of the written word” over time. “We all join with a lot of idealism.

More than 90 per cent of us join with idealism, but over time we become a part of the system. That is something wrong. Laws are made to serve the people, not the other way around. If there is more than one interpretation of law, then take the one that benefits the people.” Notably, Kejriwal had joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) before he took plunge in the hustle-bustle of Indian politics.