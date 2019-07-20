Home Cities Delhi

DDA housing scheme 2019 draw will take place on July 23

Initially, the housing scheme, launched in March this year, received a lukewarm response due to which it was extended by a month in May.

Published: 20th July 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold a draw for its housing scheme 2019 on July 23. Under the scheme, 18,000 newly constructed flats in Narela and Vasant Kunj are up for sale for which the land-owning agency had received 45,000 applications. A senior DDA official said, “The authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats on Tuesday. The draw will be based on a random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officials.”

The entire process of the draw will be seen by the general public through the webcast. The official said that applicants who wished to see the live proceedings may visit the DDA headquarters on the day of the auction. Once the draw is complete, the DDA will start issuing demand-cum-allotment letters to the new allottees.

Initially, the housing scheme, launched in March this year, received a lukewarm response due to which it was extended by a month in May. For its 450 flats in the HIG category in Vasant Kunj, a total of 28,900 applications were submitted and nearly 35,000 people have applied for MIG flats.

In March, DDA had launched the scheme offering 18,000 flats in various categories -- 8,300 lower-income group (LIG), 1,550 MIG, 450 HIG and 7,700 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS flats). While the number of applications received is far less as compared to the DDA’s 2014 housing scheme, the agency expects all houses to be  sold under the hammer.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DDA EWS Delhi Development Authority
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp