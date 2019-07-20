DDA housing scheme 2019 draw will take place on July 23

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold a draw for its housing scheme 2019 on July 23. Under the scheme, 18,000 newly constructed flats in Narela and Vasant Kunj are up for sale for which the land-owning agency had received 45,000 applications. A senior DDA official said, “The authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats on Tuesday. The draw will be based on a random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officials.”

The entire process of the draw will be seen by the general public through the webcast. The official said that applicants who wished to see the live proceedings may visit the DDA headquarters on the day of the auction. Once the draw is complete, the DDA will start issuing demand-cum-allotment letters to the new allottees.

Initially, the housing scheme, launched in March this year, received a lukewarm response due to which it was extended by a month in May. For its 450 flats in the HIG category in Vasant Kunj, a total of 28,900 applications were submitted and nearly 35,000 people have applied for MIG flats.

In March, DDA had launched the scheme offering 18,000 flats in various categories -- 8,300 lower-income group (LIG), 1,550 MIG, 450 HIG and 7,700 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS flats). While the number of applications received is far less as compared to the DDA’s 2014 housing scheme, the agency expects all houses to be sold under the hammer.