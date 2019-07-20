Home Cities Delhi

DU releases 5th cut-off list, BCom Honours among few courses still available in popular colleges 

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Friday released its fifth cut-off list with courses like BCom (Honours) and BA (Honours) English still being available for admissions in prominent colleges.

Colleges have reduced the percentage by 0.25 to two per cent.

Among North Campus colleges, seats are still available at Ramjas College,  Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Kirori Mal College, Hindu and Daulat Ram colleges.

At SRCC, BA (Honours) Economics is still available at a cut-off of 98.62 per cent, while at Hindu College, the course is available at a cut-off of 97.75 per cent.

At Kirori Mal College, the course is still available at 97 per cent, while at Ramjas, it is still available at 96.75 per cent.

Students require a minimum of 96.50 per cent for B.Com, while it is available at 95 per cent at Daulat Ram College.

B.Com (Honours) is still up for grabs at Lady Shri Ram College, Daulat Ram College and Hindu College.

BA (Honours) English is available at Kirori Mal College, Kamala Nehru College at a cut-off of 96 per cent and 94.50 per cent respectively.

The cut-offs will be displayed in colleges on July 20 and the last date for taking admissions after the fifth cut-off is July 23.

The varsity's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) also released its second cut-off for BA programme and B.Com courses.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends.

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp