IIT-Delhi gets solar-powered rickshaws on the campus 

These solar-powered rickshaws will ply only inside the campus of IIT Delhi as according to the Motor Vehicle Act, hybrid vehicles are not legal, Sukoon Managing Director Amod Kumar explained.

The rickshaws will run on Solar,human and conventional power | IIT-Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Under a new initiative, rickshaw-pullers at IIT’s Delhi Campus have been distributed solar-powered rickshaws, which can also be peddled, in order to reduce the strain for the rickshaw puller. The initiative has been taken by Central Electronics Limited (CEL) through their CSR activity with the support of an NGO - Sukoon.

These solar-powered rickshaws will ply only inside the campus of IIT Delhi as according to the Motor Vehicle Act, hybrid vehicles are not legal, Sukoon Managing Director Amod Kumar explained. The purpose of the solar hybrid system was to provide electrical traction support to the rickshaw puller during acceleration and tough rides.

It runs with a combination of Solar Power, Human Power and Conventional Electrical Power (Optional), Kumar said.  IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao said that innovation could inspire students. “When students will see these solar rickshaws in their campus, they will come with more ideas,” he said.

