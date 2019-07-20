New e-challan system launched, payment gateway now online in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic violators can now pay fines using their ATM cards, in case of contact challans, with the launch of the city police’s 1,000 hand-held devices which are 4G compliant. Under Delhi Police’s red violation detection system that uses CCTV cameras at 10 junctions in the city, the payment gateway has now been made online.

“This is going to be a milestone for us. Traffic management has three factors -- education, enforcement and engineering,” Commissioner of Police, Amulaya Patnaik said while launching the system. “With this new system, digitisation comes in and the time of the traffic violator is also saved. It is an important development,” he said, adding “We have also worked on education and engineering Delhi roads better.”

Traffic Police announced that the system has been launched with 1,000 hand-held devices with a scope for expansion in the future. The system is capable of accepting digilocker compliant documents like the license of the driver and the registration of the vehicles besides other documents. This digilocker facility will help the public with hassle-free interaction, as the authenticity of the document will be pre-verified.

“Certainty of punishment is more important than the severity of punishment,” Joint Commissioner of Traffic K Jegadesan said, adding the new system will ensure that, as it will take lesser time to issue a challan and in turn will lead to more violators being caught. The officers issuing challans in Delhi will now have access to the vehicle/driver violation history instantly.

The citizens who are residents of other states and who have been served upon the violation notices can now pay online and need not visit Delhi for making the payment of a traffic notice which is sent to them via post or an SMS on their mobile phone.