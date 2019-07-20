Rs 500 crore released for basic work at illegal colonies 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Development department has released Rs 500 crore to its Irrigation and Flood Control counterpart for carrying out basic development works in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The fund was transferred under the head of “Development of Unauthorised Colonies” for the financial year 2019-2020. Notably, the development came a day after CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Centre gave in-principle ​approval to regularise unauthorised colonies.

​“​The CM directed th​e ​department to ensure that there is no financial constraint for the development work of unauthorised colonies and that funds must be released on time.​ The work of providing basic developmental facilities — sewers, drains, roads and lanes — is going on a war footing in unauthorised colonies. Water distribution lines are being laid by the DJB​,” a government spokesperson said.​

​“​The total budget allocation for development works in unauthorised colonies in the current financial year is Rs 1,500 crore. Out of the total budget, Rs 700 crore have now been released to the Irrigation​ and​ Flood Control department.” Before 2015, neither MCD councillors nor MLALAD funds could be spent on development works in unauthorised colonies. The AAP government amended the MLALAD guidelines to allow the elected representatives to spend their funds for providing basic facilities in these colonies.

However, the civic bodies still do not allow their councillors to spend funds at unauthorised colonies in their areas. On Thursday, Kejriwal had announced that the residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies will get the ownership rights of their properties soon. The Delhi Cabinet’s proposal to regularise colonies was sent to the Centre in November 2015. It had cleared the proposal to regularise 1,797 colonies on November 2015 and sent it to the Centre on the same month. Recently, the Centre sent a communication stating its in-principle approval to the proposal.

All about the timing

Now that the Delhi elections are due next year, the release of Rs 500 crore fund now can be interpreted as a political shrewd move. Colonies are a major votebank for the ruling AAP.